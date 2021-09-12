First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives $20.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.83.

FCXXF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS FCXXF remained flat at $$14.21 on Friday. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.