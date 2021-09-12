First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Sells $122,550.00 in Stock

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $122,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $119,700.00.

On Monday, August 30th, Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of First Foundation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00.

First Foundation stock opened at $24.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.78. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 19.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. B. Riley upped their target price on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Foundation by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Foundation by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Foundation by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

