First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after purchasing an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 964,531 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,263,000 after purchasing an additional 26,437 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $111.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.60.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $852.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 17.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total value of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,798 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AKAM. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

