First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $52,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 44.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.09.

D stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.18. The company has a market capitalization of $62.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.85 and a 52-week high of $86.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

