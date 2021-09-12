First Horizon Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $52.49 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 11.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

