First Horizon Advisors Inc. Makes New $83,000 Investment in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,371,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $1,143,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $16,192,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 75.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total value of $102,610.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,743.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,032 shares of company stock worth $9,181,372 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AXON stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $80.54 and a one year high of $212.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.26.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

AXON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

