First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 79 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $385,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD opened at $133.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $139.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.20.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.