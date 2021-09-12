First Mercantile Trust Co. Makes New Investment in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 1,041.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.17.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $325.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.60. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $138.07 and a 52-week high of $359.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) EPS. Analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

