First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 100 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in The Cooper Companies by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 123 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Cooper Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Andrews sold 4,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.12, for a total value of $2,248,834.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,687 shares of company stock worth $37,777,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COO. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $423.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $444.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.08.

COO opened at $451.36 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $314.29 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $402.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The medical device company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $763.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.30 million. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 102.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

