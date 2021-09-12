First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 86 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 170.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 609,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,582,000 after buying an additional 384,501 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,802,000 after purchasing an additional 152,267 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 973,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,368,000 after buying an additional 106,903 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,462,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $610,591,000 after buying an additional 105,975 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on RE shares. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.38.

NYSE:RE opened at $255.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $193.02 and a one year high of $281.27. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

