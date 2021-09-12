First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,305 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,581 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in First Solar by 142.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.48.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $193,843.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,970.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $99.41 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.52 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $629.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

