Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $45.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Flowserve by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $35.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $25.87 and a 12 month high of $44.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day moving average is $40.50.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

