Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen upgraded Flowserve from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 113.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,740 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Flowserve by 96.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Flowserve by 167.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,184 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Flowserve in the first quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. Flowserve has a 52 week low of $25.87 and a 52 week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $898.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.43 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 4.57%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 45.98%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

