Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut Fluidra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fluidra in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLUIF opened at $42.06 on Thursday. Fluidra has a 52-week low of $16.55 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.97.

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets accessories and machineries for swimming pools, irrigation, and water treatment and purification fir private and public customers worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes various components required for the construction, refurbishment, improvement, and maintenance of residential and commercial pools.

