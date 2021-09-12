Flux Trading 92.2% Higher This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 12th. One Flux coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flux has a market capitalization of $100.30 million and $4.59 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flux has traded 92.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 185,611,648 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

