Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

FTV opened at $75.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. Fortive has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.32.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 29.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Research analysts forecast that Fortive will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total transaction of $261,578.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,366.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortive by 3.3% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Fortive by 44.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Fortive by 1.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

