Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Up 4.9%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) shares shot up 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.02 and last traded at $3.02. 5,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,109,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $671.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frank’s International during the second quarter worth $31,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Frank’s International in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

