Frax Share Market Cap Hits $84.53 Million (FXS)

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.21 or 0.00011325 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $84.53 million and $14.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frax Share has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00071411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.74 or 0.00129749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.00186974 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,366.49 or 0.07311171 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,041.23 or 0.99989856 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.94 or 0.00927198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003016 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

