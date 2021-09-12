Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $167.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Truist cut their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 137,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,467 in the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Freshpet by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 11,528 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,973,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,320,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Freshpet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,189,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Freshpet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,362,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $133.79 on Friday. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.55 and a beta of 0.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

