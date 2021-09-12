Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 3,919,116 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 95.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,290 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,919,116 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $10,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter valued at about $170,497,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $93,688,000. Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $60,589,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the first quarter worth about $56,695,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 860.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,355,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,338 shares in the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUAN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

NUAN stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -424.69 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.