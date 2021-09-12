Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,262 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.24% of Green Dot worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after buying an additional 615,992 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after purchasing an additional 479,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after acquiring an additional 177,215 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Green Dot by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GDOT shares. reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.36.

NYSE:GDOT opened at $50.38 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $146,014.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,085.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,952 shares of company stock valued at $524,990. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

