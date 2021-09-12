FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FTCI. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.56.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $9.59 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $15.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in FTC Solar during the second quarter valued at $349,000. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FTC Solar Company Profile

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

