Gama Aviation (LON:GMAA) Shares Up 0.2%

Shares of Gama Aviation Plc (LON:GMAA) traded up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.70 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.52). 5,078 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 13,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.44 ($0.52).

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.71. The stock has a market cap of £25.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 38.03.

Gama Aviation Company Profile (LON:GMAA)

Gama Aviation Plc provides business aviation services. It operates through Air Division, Ground Division, and Global Services Division segments. The Air Division segment offers aircraft management, crewing, charter, airworthiness, and engineering oversight to single aircraft operations and fleets; and air ambulance and aerial survey services.

