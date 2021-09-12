Genesis Shards Trading Up 77.1% Over Last 7 Days (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 64.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 77.1% against the US dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $3.86 million and $1.20 million worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000698 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.10 or 0.00071995 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.85 or 0.00130182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.87 or 0.00182424 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.79 or 0.07307507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,996.44 or 1.00041802 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $412.72 or 0.00897665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Buying and Selling Genesis Shards

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars.

