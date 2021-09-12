GenTrust LLC Acquires Shares of 2,345 Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

GenTrust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 12,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 806,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,513,000 after buying an additional 242,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EW traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.89. 1,869,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,743,628. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.91, for a total transaction of $782,295.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,956,008.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,838,010 over the last three months. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

