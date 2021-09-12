GenTrust LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

GenTrust LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,638 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 362.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 235.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 435.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.69. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $52.38.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

