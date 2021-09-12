GenTrust LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GenTrust LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,656 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWY. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 300,879.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,640,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,138,000 after buying an additional 1,639,792 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 691.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,824,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,693,000 after buying an additional 1,594,312 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $125,880,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 239.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 941,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,415,000 after purchasing an additional 663,803 shares during the period. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,811,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.61. 3,179,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,528. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.00. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

