GenTrust LLC Makes New $16.38 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GenTrust LLC purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 635,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,381,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for 1.4% of GenTrust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,131 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $728,000. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of BATS PAVE traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.55. 1,017,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

