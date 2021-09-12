GenTrust LLC Sells 768 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

GenTrust LLC reduced its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $83.35. 376,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,660. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $58.76 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average of $78.44.

