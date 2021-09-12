Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Trading Down 5% Following Insider Selling

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) shares were down 5% on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.42 and last traded at $7.54. Approximately 326,387 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,158,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.94.

Specifically, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $411,554.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GEVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 3.34.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. On average, analysts predict that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the first quarter worth about $96,000. 36.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

