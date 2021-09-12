Glenfarne Merger Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To End on September 15th (NASDAQ:GGMCU)

Glenfarne Merger’s (NASDAQ:GGMCU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, September 15th. Glenfarne Merger had issued 25,000,000 shares in its IPO on March 19th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Glenfarne Merger’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of GGMCU opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95. Glenfarne Merger has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glenfarne Merger during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glenfarne Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

