Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) will announce $2.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Global Payments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.24. Global Payments posted earnings of $1.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will report full year earnings of $8.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.31 to $9.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Global Payments.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.38.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, with a total value of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,064,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,075,109,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 30.6% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,542,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,402,000 after buying an additional 1,296,998 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,423,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $891,772,000 after buying an additional 436,041 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 20.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,472,000 after buying an additional 715,042 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,814,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,235,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares during the period. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments stock traded down $5.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,786,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 16.64%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

