Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.

GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 937,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Global Payments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 142,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

