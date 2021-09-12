Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $219.00 to $185.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s current price.
GPN has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.38.
NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16.
Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
In other Global Payments news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 937,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,815,000 after purchasing an additional 25,561 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Global Payments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 142,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Global Payments by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Global Payments by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.
