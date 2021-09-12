Global Self Storage, Inc. (SELF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Global Self Storage has a dividend payout ratio of 130.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of SELF opened at $5.25 on Friday. Global Self Storage has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Separately, Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

