Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,145 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $2,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,414,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 400.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,764,000. Canal Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $949,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT opened at $85.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.73. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $36.45 and a 52-week high of $87.20.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

