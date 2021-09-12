Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 459,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,977,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 77.20% and a negative return on equity of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSAT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Globalstar by 4,183,450.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,671 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

