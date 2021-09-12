Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.40.

GLOB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLOB. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $243,178,000 after buying an additional 138,548 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 64.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter valued at $237,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 73.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 101.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $324.19 on Friday. Globant has a 12-month low of $165.50 and a 12-month high of $332.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.16 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.40.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

