Gnosis (GNO) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Gnosis has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. One Gnosis coin can now be bought for approximately $278.17 or 0.00614459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market cap of $418.53 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00062868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.48 or 0.00157885 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002858 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00014184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00044246 BTC.

Gnosis Coin Profile

Gnosis is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,587 coins. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gnosis’ official message board is medium.com/gnosis-pm . Gnosis’ official website is gnosis.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform. “

