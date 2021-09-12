Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) PT Lowered to C$1.30 at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) had its price objective cut by analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.50 to C$1.30 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential downside of 35.48% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of CVE:GSV opened at C$2.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a 52-week low of C$1.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.85.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.