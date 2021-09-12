Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Goldmoney Inc. (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)’s stock price fell 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.98 and last traded at $1.99. 27,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 79,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.31.

About Goldmoney (OTCMKTS:XAUMF)

GoldMoney, Inc engages in the provision of precious metal investment services. It operates through the following segments: Goldmoney Holding, Schiff Gold, and Goldmoney Lend & Borrow (LBTH). The Goldmoney Holding segment reflects the consolidation of the network and wealth accounts into a unified business operation.

