Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a hold rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a d rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Goosehead Insurance from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $76.75 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 426.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.56.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total transaction of $3,154,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total transaction of $897,738.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,446,129.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock valued at $39,389,863. 51.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after acquiring an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

