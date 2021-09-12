Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.29.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of GPK stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,396,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,621. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 652.0% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6,611.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 156.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Graphic Packaging by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 93.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

