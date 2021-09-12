Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.65

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.
GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
