Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.65

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.65 and last traded at $24.68, with a volume of 1227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.98.

GO has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $775.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,162.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $861,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,800,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 4.2% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

