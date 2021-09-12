GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 2,150 Shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,414 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.48% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allied Healthcare Products by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the period. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Allied Healthcare Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of AHPI opened at $7.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.70. Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $16.41.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes a variety of respiratory products used in the health care industry to hospitals, hospital equipment dealers, hospital construction contractors, home health care dealers, and emergency medical product dealers. Its products include respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

