GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys Shares of 110,227 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 110,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NBY opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 3.73. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. On average, research analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

