GSA Capital Partners LLP Lowers Holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,654 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in NextCure were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NextCure in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 380.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 29,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the first quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTC opened at $7.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of -0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.66. NextCure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $14.40.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts anticipate that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NXTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of NextCure in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on NextCure from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.79.

NextCure Company Profile

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

