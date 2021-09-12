GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $32,000 Investment in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PaySign by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after buying an additional 76,426 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in PaySign by 32.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,519,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after buying an additional 369,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 11.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 43.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PaySign by 138.8% in the first quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 67,668 shares during the last quarter. 25.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PaySign alerts:

In other PaySign news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $123,494.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joan M. Herman sold 76,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $180,889.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 836,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,143.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,584 shares of company stock worth $326,827. 41.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PaySign stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.42. The stock has a market cap of $169.69 million, a PE ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.51.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.65 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

PAYS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded PaySign from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PaySign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.