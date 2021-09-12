Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GGM)

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.181 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

GGM opened at $21.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19. Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $22.07.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:GGM) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Guggenheim Credit Allocation Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in credit securities that include debt securities and loans and investments with economic characteristics similar to fixed-income securities, debt securities and loans.

