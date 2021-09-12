Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 124,492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,468,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,418,000 after buying an additional 184,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,521,000 after buying an additional 139,458 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,678,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,962,000 after buying an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,513,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $41.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 8.24 and a current ratio of 8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.43. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.28.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.19. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 55.45% and a return on equity of 230.77%. The company had revenue of $136.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue was up 147.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jean-Pierre Bizzari sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $1,435,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $2,298,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,991,745.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,315 shares of company stock worth $9,750,746. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

