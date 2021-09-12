Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 11,482 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,599,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,692,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,128 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,513,198 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $870,890,000 after purchasing an additional 969,125 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 18,740,974 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $617,140,000 after purchasing an additional 713,012 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,289,488 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,344,000 after purchasing an additional 681,334 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.79.

NYSE FCX opened at $35.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.08. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

